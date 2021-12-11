Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

