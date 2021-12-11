Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.10 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

