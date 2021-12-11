Baxter Bros Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

XOM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.