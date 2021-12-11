Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $232.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

