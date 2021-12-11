Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,199 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

