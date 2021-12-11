Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

