Baxter Bros Inc. Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

