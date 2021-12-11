BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0078

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

