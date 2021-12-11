Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

