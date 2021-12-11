Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($92.21).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €59.83 ($67.22) on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

