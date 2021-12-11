Bank of America Corp DE Sells 39,771 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Buckle by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

