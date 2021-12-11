Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,387 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

