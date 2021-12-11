Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,348 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

