Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $193,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $5,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $6,827,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock valued at $117,427,149 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

