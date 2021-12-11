Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $56.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

