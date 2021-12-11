Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Genesco worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCO opened at $63.86 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.