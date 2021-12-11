Bank of America Begins Coverage on XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

XOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43. XOS has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOS news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

