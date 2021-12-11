Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Santander by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.