Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

