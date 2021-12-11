Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of ARNC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

