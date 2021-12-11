Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 318,908 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,017,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.03 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22.

