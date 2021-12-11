Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,312 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $75,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

