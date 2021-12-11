Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 314 ($4.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 312.80 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.26. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

