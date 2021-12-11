Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $74.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in Axonics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $53.23. 546,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Axonics has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.