Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Acquires $154,500.00 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

AWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.