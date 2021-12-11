Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.03, but opened at $24.97. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 472 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNA. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

