Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $279.68 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,107.90, a PEG ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

