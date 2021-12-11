Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $2,720,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,842,777 shares of company stock valued at $464,577,250. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG opened at $174.56 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

