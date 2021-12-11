Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.64% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

