Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4,545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,176,000 after purchasing an additional 383,213 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

