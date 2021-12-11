Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

