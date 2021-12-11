Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 15,350 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.38 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

