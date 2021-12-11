Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,478 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

