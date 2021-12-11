Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

AVLR opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. Avalara has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

