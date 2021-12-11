AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $17.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $17.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,028.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,817.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,642.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

