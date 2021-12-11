AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright Sells 5,858 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,642.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

