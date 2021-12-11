Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 173,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

