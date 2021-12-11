Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $20.83

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $21.88. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 48,433 shares trading hands.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,500 shares of company stock worth $13,238,100 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

