Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.56.

PH stock opened at $318.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

