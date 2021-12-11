Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.94 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

