Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

