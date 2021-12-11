Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 19,705 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 140,750.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.