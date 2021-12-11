Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15,654.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

