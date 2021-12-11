Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after buying an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.39 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

