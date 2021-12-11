ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $198,354.80

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $198,354.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00314389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

