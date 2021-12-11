Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 32,811 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,811 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.