Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $100.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

