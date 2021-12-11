Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $77.21 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

