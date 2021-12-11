Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

WERN opened at $46.06 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

