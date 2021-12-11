Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. Brady Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

